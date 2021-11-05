Advertisement

Two semis involved in accident on I-64 Thursday evening.(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two semis were involved in an accident on I-64 Thursday evening.

Dispatchers said the crash happened around 8:05 p.m.

Both trucks were heading eastbound near mile marker 190.

The road is not currently closed, but officials say a portion of the road will be closed when emergency crews remove the vehicle from the ditch line, so use caution in the area.

The Boyd County Sheriff’s Department, Boyd County Emergency Management, and the England Hill Fire Department are on the scene.

According to dispatch, there are no injuries related to this incident.

This is a developing story.

