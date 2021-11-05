Victim’s name released in deadly shooting

UPDATE 11/5/21 @ 5:55 p.m.

FLATWOODS, Ky. (WSAZ) - The name of a man killed Wednesday night in a shooting in Flatwoods has been released.

The victim was 31-year-old Kurtis Carter, according to Greenup County Coroner Neil Wright

Wright says Carter was from Grayson and was also known to live in Ashland. He said the location of the shooting in the 2700 block of Reed Street was not Carter’s home.

Wright said an autopsy was performed Friday morning, but details about the autopsy are not being released yet since the investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made.

UPDATE 11/4/21 @ 8:45 a.m.

FLATWOODS, Ky. (WSAZ) – One person has died following a shooting Wednesday night in Flatwoods, Kentucky State Police confirm Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the 2700 block of Reed Street. The incident was reported around 10:30 p.m.

A neighbor told the WSAZ crew at the scene that she heard two shots and saw a couple of people running away.

No further information is being released by officials at this time.

FLATWOODS, Ky. (WSAZ) – Law enforcement officers are on the scene late Wednesday night of a shooting in Flatwoods, according to the Flatwoods Police Department.

It happened in the 2700 block of Reed Street. The incident was reported around 10:30 p.m.

Among the agencies on the scene are Flatwoods and Russell police departments, as well as Kentucky State Police.

A neighbor told our crew at the scene that she heard two shots and saw a couple of people running away.

An area outside a home has been taped off. Officers are looking at the ground outside with flashlights.

