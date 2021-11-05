Woman faces child abuse charges

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman from Kanawha County faces child abuse charges after allegedly carrying a 4-day-old baby by the neck during a fight with family.

Areonia Igo, 19, of Chesapeake, West Virginia, is charged with child abuse creating risk of injury, according to Kanawha County court records.

Igo was arrested Thursday after police were called to a disturbance in the 5000 block of Colonial Park Drive in South Charleston.

Investigators say Igo was involved in a fight with a relative when the incident happened. The complaint states that Igo was running with the 4-day-old child, carrying the newborn by the neck.

Bystanders said the baby was turning blue and not breathing at one point. The child is said to be OK now and staying with a relative.

Igo is in custody in the South Central Regional Jail. Her bond is $50,000.

