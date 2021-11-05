W.Va. COVID-19 | 7 additional deaths, 871 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 5, 2021, there are currently 6,832 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 7 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,518 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old male from Marion County, a 91-year old male from Preston County, a 57-year old male from Harrison County, an 84-year old female from Harrison County, a 51-year old male from Raleigh County, a 72-year old male from Wood County, and a 54-year old female from Kanawha County.

Seven of West Virginia’s 55 counties are color-coded red on the state’s County Alert System map. Four are color-coded green.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

6,775 cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant have been reported in the state.

Right now, 541 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital with COVID-19 complications, 199 are in the ICU and 105 are on ventilators.

264,917 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 62 percent have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 54 percent of that eligible population is fully vaccinated against the virus.

46,384 additional doses of the vaccine have been given out to fully vaccinated West Virginians.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (71), Berkeley (403), Boone (121), Braxton (54), Brooke (67), Cabell (303), Calhoun (37), Clay (41), Doddridge (21), Fayette (156), Gilmer (37), Grant (74), Greenbrier (107), Hampshire (94), Hancock (138), Hardy (78), Harrison (313), Jackson (79), Jefferson (132), Kanawha (598), Lewis (68), Lincoln (181), Logan (108), Marion (299), Marshall (89), Mason (80), McDowell (68), Mercer (275), Mineral (114), Mingo (87), Monongalia (304), Monroe (45), Morgan (61), Nicholas (178), Ohio (107), Pendleton (14), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (19), Preston (133), Putnam (298), Raleigh (265), Randolph (100), Ritchie (17), Roane (100), Summers (42), Taylor (116), Tucker (33), Tyler (15), Upshur (118), Wayne (97), Webster (33), Wetzel (61), Wirt (13), Wood (234), Wyoming (120). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

