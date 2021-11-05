W.Va. makes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available to children

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials in West Virginia say they are expecting 50,000 initial doses of the pediatric vaccine, which is enough to cover 35% of the state’s roughly 141,000 children ages 5 to 11.

The kid-sized doses cleared two final federal hurdles Tuesday. The state is receiving doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children. Retail pharmacies are now able to request them.

“We’ve been preparing for weeks for these vaccines for our kids to be approved,” Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday. “We were ready to go and we’ve hit the ground running.”

Dr. Jessica McColley with Cabin Creek Health Systems joined the governor’s news conference by video to administer the vaccine to her 7-year-old son, Jacob.

Nearly 4,500 people have died from the virus in West Virginia since the start of the pandemic.

