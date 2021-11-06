Advertisement

Buckeyes survive at Nebraska

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) passes under pressure from Ohio State's Jack Sawyer...
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) passes under pressure from Ohio State's Jack Sawyer (33) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WSAZ) - The perfect record for Ryan Day continued Saturday against Big Ten opponents as #5 Ohio State won 26-17. As head coach of the Buckeyes, Day is 23-0 in conference and they improve to 8-1 overall and 6-0 in the Big Ten.

It was a record setting day for OSU receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba where he caught 15 passes for 240 yards which is now tops in the history at Ohio State. Quarterback CJ Stroud threw for 405 yards in the win as well.

The Ohio State defense held Nebraska to just two touchdowns and zero points in the first and fourth quarters. The Buckeyes host Purdue next Saturday.

