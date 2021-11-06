Cowboys crush WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WVU scored first in today’s game with #11 Oklahoma and never did again as they lost 24-3 in Morgantown. The Cowboys dominated in many of the important statistics as they held the Mountaineers to just 17 yards rushing. WVU had -1 yards on the ground with just over three minutes left in the game and the Cowboys had more sacks than WVU had points.

WVU falls below the .500 mark at 4-5, are now 2-4 in the Big 12 Conference and play at Kansas State next Saturday.

