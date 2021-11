KENNA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A vehicle crash has closed parts of I-77 Southbound near Mile Marker 126.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. near Steer Lick Road.

The left lane is able to squeak by at this time, but traffic is backlogged in the area.

No word on if there were any injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

