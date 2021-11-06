Crews battle several structure fires

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the Sissonville Fire Department, crews are on-scene of multiple structures on fire along Kanawha Two Mile Road between Vinewood Road and Falcon Drive.

Officials say they were called out just after 3:30 p.m. and at least three homes have caught fire.

Dispatchers say additional units were requested to assist with their efforts, including Malden and Charleston fire departments.

Our WSAZ reporter on scene says two homes were partial losses, the middle home is a total loss.

At this time it’s unclear if anyone was inside at the time of the blaze.

Authorities ask that you avoid the area while they work to battle the flames.

