First Warning Forecast | Super sunny days continue

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We’ve been treated to fall’s “good side” these past several days. Sure, the mornings have been cold, but the afternoons have more than made up for the early chill with a gorgeous blue sky. The coming days get even better as the sunshine continues, but the mornings and afternoons get warmer, putting us out of that deep winterlike feel. The next opportunity for rain still looks to be nearly a week away.

Saturday morning starts with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s under a clear sky. Patchy fog is being seen in the river valleys while heavy frost has settled in elsewhere.

Despite the cold start, temperatures inch milder towards the upper 50s Saturday afternoon. Abundant sunshine is expected.

Temperatures drop quickly after sunset Saturday evening under a mostly clear sky. Saturday night stays clear with patchy river valley fog and widespread frost. Low temperatures fall to the mid to upper 20s.

Sunny days roll on Sunday and Monday with afternoon highs near 60 degrees on Sunday and rising to the mid 60s on Monday.

Tuesday through Thursday stay dry with sunshine despite some passing clouds at times. Morning temperatures finally rise above freezing, while afternoon highs near the 70-degree mark Tuesday and Thursday and stay closer to the mid 60s on Wednesday.

After a lengthy dry spell, showers finally look to return to the forecast on Friday as afternoon temperatures are kept in the 50s, quickly falling to the 40s by nightfall.

