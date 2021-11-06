First Warning Forecast | Warming trend starts up

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday afternoon saw noticeably warmer temperatures despite another cold start to the day. Temperatures will continue to get higher in both the mornings and afternoons through the middle of the week before another chill-down arrives heading into the upcoming weekend. The cooler air will also be accompanied by some rain, the first in nearly two weeks.

Temperatures drop quickly after sunset Saturday evening under a mostly clear sky. Saturday night stays clear with patchy river valley fog and widespread frost. Lows fall to the mid to upper 20s.

Sunny days roll on Sunday and Monday with afternoon highs near 60 degrees on Sunday and rising to the upper 60s on Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday stay dry with sunshine despite some passing clouds at times. Morning temperatures finally rise above freezing, while afternoon highs reach the 70-degree mark Tuesday and upper 60s on Wednesday.

Thursday sees a mostly sunny sky to start, followed by increasing clouds later in the day with the chance for a few showers. High temperatures rise back to near 70 degrees.

Rain chances remain in the forecast Friday and for the first part of Saturday with added cloud cover. Temperatures will stay in the 50s Friday afternoon and may struggle to get out of the 40s on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.