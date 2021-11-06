Hospital and Union to head back to bargaining table Monday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell Huntington Hospital administrators say they will head back to resume bargaining at noon on Monday to try and reach an agreement with service union workers who have been on strike since Wednesday.

Contract negotiations have been ongoing for months and an agreement could not be reached by midnight Tuesday of this week which led to hundreds of employees walking off the job.

Statement from Molly Frick, Cabell Huntington Hospital:

“Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) has received notice from the federal mediator that the SEIU 1199 service workers union is ready to resume bargaining at noon on Monday, November 8. We look forward to resuming negotiations with the goal of reaching a mutually beneficial contract.

CHH has bargained in good faith with SEIU District 1199 Service Unit since August, to reach a fair contract with a generous package of benefits. This is the next step toward achieving a new contract since the 2016 -2021 contract expired at midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 2. CHH’s new contract offer to SEIU was rejected, and a strike commenced at noon on Wed., Nov. 3.

All clinical areas and the emergency department are accessible and ready to care for patients.

CHH is committed to providing our patients and community with quality healthcare 24 hours a day, every day. We would like to thank those community members who are respecting the quiet zone around the hospital and supporting patients’ healing process.

We especially thank our dedicated caregivers and support staff who are providing outstanding care. While we respect our service employees’ right to engage in a strike, we welcome any members of the Service unit who wish to come to work to do so. Striking staff who wish to return to work can contact their supervisor, human resources or go to a designated entrance and advise that they’re here to work.”

To read our previous coverage of the contingent workers brought on, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.