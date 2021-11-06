Advertisement

Johnson County Extension Homemakers get into the holiday spirit with indoor craft show

The Johnson County Extension Homemakers hosted the 39th Annual Holiday Happenings Indoor Craft Show on November 5-6 to spread a little Christmas cheer to the community.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Johnson County Extension Homemakers are getting the area into the holiday spirit with the 39th annual Holiday Happenings Indoor Craft Show at the Ramada in Paintsville Friday, Nov. 5, and Saturday, Nov. 6.

“It’s just a great holiday atmosphere and it’s a lot of fellowship going on,” said Johnson County Family Consumer Science Agent Branda Cockerham. “Homemakers are awesome at that, and this is their thing, this is their platform.”

The show featured many different crafts and vendors all ready to get out of the house and show their stuff.

“I hated to be bottled up, so to speak,” said local craft vendor Ron Hollon “It feels great to get out and be in the public and doing what we like to do.”

Guests were out in bunches to support local businesses and prepare for the holiday season.

“Personally I like to spend my dollars with local people. I like to know who it is, I like to know the families, I like to know who made things,” said Cockerham. “It makes it a little bit dearer to me.”

Crafters were also eager to share knowledge about their trades and the homemakers also had some take-home crafts.

“All these traditions need to be taught and passed on to future generations,” said Hollon “If we don’t learn it we’re going to lose it.”

Along with all of the crafts, children and adults alike piled into Santa’s Workshop to meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus and to help foster children by coloring fabric squares used to make lap blankets.

" We’re joining the team, the whole county is joining the team,” said Cockerham. “We’ve helped design the fabric, we’ve helped design the blocks, everybody today has been coloring blocks, we’re going to be setting that with heat, and putting them together and in quilt tops and the club will then be quilting them and will be delivering them to foster care children.”

Cockerham said the event was a hit in the community and has been for years. If you would like to find out more about the lap quilts for foster care children, call the Johnson County Extension Office at (606) 789-8108 for more information.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

