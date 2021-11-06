Advertisement

Police investigate Huntington shooting

Shots fired have been reported in the 1000 block of 19th Street in Huntington.
Shots fired have been reported in the 1000 block of 19th Street in Huntington.(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are investigating a shooting late Friday night in the 1000 block of 19th Street in Huntington, according to Cabell County 911 dispatchers.

The incident was reported around 10:30 p.m., and Huntington Police Department officers have taped off the intersection of 10th Avenue and 19th Street.

A neighbor told us about hearing as many as four gunshots. Officers are talking with people in the area to determine what led up to the incident.

Our crew at the scene is still waiting on word from police about a potential victim.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntington Police identified the woman who was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday afternoon...
Family remembers Marshall University student hit and killed by SUV
A person has been hit by a car near Marshall University’s campus, according to 911 dispatchers.
Marshall student hit and killed by SUV near campus
Aaron Murphy, 13, was walking home from school when the accident happened around 3 p.m....
Boy, 13, critical after being hit by mail truck
Law enforcement officers are on the scene late Wednesday night of a shooting in Flatwoods,...
Victim’s name released in deadly shooting
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok

Latest News

Victim's name released in deadly Flatwoods shooting
Victim's name released in deadly Flatwoods shooting
Hometown Hero | Perry Casto
Hometown Hero | Perry Casto
New HPD Chief Karl Colder sits down with the media
New HPD Chief Karl Colder sits down with the media
The village of Chesapeake lost the majority of its police force after a council meeting Friday...
Village loses most of its police force