Police investigate Huntington shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are investigating a shooting late Friday night in the 1000 block of 19th Street in Huntington, according to Cabell County 911 dispatchers.

The incident was reported around 10:30 p.m., and Huntington Police Department officers have taped off the intersection of 10th Avenue and 19th Street.

A neighbor told us about hearing as many as four gunshots. Officers are talking with people in the area to determine what led up to the incident.

Our crew at the scene is still waiting on word from police about a potential victim.

