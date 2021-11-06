Advertisement

Two hyenas test positive for COVID-19

By CNN
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (CNN) - Zoo staff at the Denver Zoo say that two hyenas have tested positive for COVID-19.

Staff say these might be the first hyenas in the world to test positive for the virus.

According to the zoo, the hyenas are experiencing mild symptoms including slight lethargy, nasal drainage and coughing.

The hyenas are expected to make a full recovery.

The positive cases come after several other animals at the zoo came down with the disease in October.

The zoo says they are looking into vaccinated some of them.

The Denver Zoo is home to over 3,000 animals and over 450 different species.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntington Police identified the woman who was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday afternoon...
Family remembers Marshall University student hit and killed by SUV
A person has been hit by a car near Marshall University’s campus, according to 911 dispatchers.
Marshall student hit and killed by SUV near campus
Aaron Murphy, 13, was walking home from school when the accident happened around 3 p.m....
Boy, 13, critical after being hit by mail truck
Law enforcement officers are on the scene late Wednesday night of a shooting in Flatwoods,...
Victim’s name released in deadly shooting
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Dems end deadlock, House sends Biden infrastructure bill
Victim's name released in deadly Flatwoods shooting
Victim's name released in deadly Flatwoods shooting
Two hyenas test positive for COVID-19, possible first positive cases in the world.
Two hyenas test positive for COVID-19
Hometown Hero | Perry Casto
Hometown Hero | Perry Casto