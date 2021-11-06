Village loses most of its police force

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) – The village of Chesapeake lost the majority of its police force after a council meeting Friday night.

According to Councilman Jacob Wells, Council voted not to keep Chief Steven Woodyard, which led to two other officers resigning.

Woodyard was on a 6-month probationary period since becoming the new police chief. Council had the option to retain him if they chose. Because they opted not to keep him, two police officers resigned – leaving the village with just two officers.

A special meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday to discuss finding a new interim police chief and fiscal officer.

Friday’s developments came after the former mayor, along with four village Council members and the village fiscal officer, resigned during a meeting last month. Nate Ittig was later appointed as mayor.

