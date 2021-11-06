Advertisement

Village loses most of its police force

The village of Chesapeake lost the majority of its police force after a council meeting Friday...
The village of Chesapeake lost the majority of its police force after a council meeting Friday night.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) – The village of Chesapeake lost the majority of its police force after a council meeting Friday night.

According to Councilman Jacob Wells, Council voted not to keep Chief Steven Woodyard, which led to two other officers resigning.

Woodyard was on a 6-month probationary period since becoming the new police chief. Council had the option to retain him if they chose. Because they opted not to keep him, two police officers resigned – leaving the village with just two officers.

A special meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday to discuss finding a new interim police chief and fiscal officer.

Friday’s developments came after the former mayor, along with four village Council members and the village fiscal officer, resigned during a meeting last month. Nate Ittig was later appointed as mayor.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Mayor, several village leaders resign

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person has been hit by a car near Marshall University’s campus, according to 911 dispatchers.
Marshall student hit and killed by SUV near campus
UPDATE | Virginia man pleads guilty to child pornography charges in W.Va.
Law enforcement officers are on the scene late Wednesday night of a shooting in Flatwoods,...
Victim’s name released in deadly shooting
Huntington Police identified the woman who was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday afternoon...
Family remembers Marshall University student hit and killed by SUV
Todd Christopher Roatsey, 42, has been charged with possession of prepubescent child...
Kanawha County Schools employee once nationally recognized facing child pornography charges

Latest News

Shots fired have been reported in the 1000 block of 19th Street in Huntington.
Shots fired in Huntington
An accident has closed all southbound lanes of I-77 near the Barrier C toll plaza.
Accident closes lanes of I-77
Areonia Igo, 19, of Chesapeake, West Virginia, is charged with child abuse creating risk of...
Woman faces child abuse charges
Bold and Beautiful weekend
First Warning Forecast