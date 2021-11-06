Weekend weather aims to please

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In a month known for grey skies, drizzly rain and blustery winds. This weekend’s weather aims to please for outdoor events. Sure the mornings will be frosty cold but thereafter warming sunshine will take over. Afternoon highs will be close to 60 by Sunday (if not Saturday) under bold and beautiful sunshine.

Events counting on good weather will not be disappointed. Let’s start in Beckley where WV state soccer crowns are on the line on Saturday. The overnight chill will be slower to melt away in the high country. So while the 9:30am game pitting Point Pleasant and Charleston Catholic will be chilled affair by noon-time games will feature more comfy temperatures rising thru the 40s.

Other events counting on good weather include the American Legion Vets parade in CK with a high noon step-off and Civil War Days in Guyandotte. Noon temperatures near 50 will rise to near 60 by late afternoon.

Note there is no mention of clouds let only rain this weekend as a big SE USA coastal storm forms and lashes the Coastal Carolinas. So while Myrtle Beach and Charleston SC are grey, windy and wet on Saturday, Charleston WV and surrounding areas will back in the glow of sunny days.

One final word, the growing season has officially ended now though any plant that you have nurtured thru the cold will be able to enjoy warming sun and highs near 70 next week.

Next chance of rain is a week away!

