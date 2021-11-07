First Warning Forecast | Week starts nice but ends unsettled

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The glorious sunshine just keeps rolling on, and such will be the case for the next few days. Temperatures also rise up, both in the mornings and afternoons, providing more of an early fall feel. However, this trend will be halted by the end of the work week and into the upcoming weekend as a couple of storm systems move through, bringing the return of rain and much cooler temperatures.

Sunday evening sees a mostly clear sky as temperatures fall quickly to the upper 30s by midnight.

The sky stays clear overnight as low temperatures drop to the upper 20s to low 30s. For yet another night, fog can be expected in river valleys with frost forming elsewhere.

Monday brings more sunshine but also warmer afternoon temperatures rising to the upper 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday stay dry with a good deal of sunshine despite some passing clouds at times. Morning temperatures finally rise above freezing, while afternoon highs reach the 70-degree mark Tuesday and upper 60s on Wednesday.

Thursday sees a mostly sunny sky to start, followed by increasing clouds later in the day with the chance for a few showers. High temperatures rise back to near 70 degrees.

Rain chances remain in the forecast Friday through Sunday, though there will be breaks. On Friday, expect a partly cloudy sky with a high temperature around 60 degrees. By the weekend, clouds become much more plentiful as afternoon temperatures stay stuck in the 40s.

