Advertisement

Herd gets #2 seed in CUSA soccer tournament

Kentucky is 4th seed and will play Coastal Carolina on Wednesday
(WSAZ)
By MU Sports Information
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS – The Marshall men’s soccer team looks to defend its back-to-back Conference USA titles as the No. 2 seed in the upcoming tournament, scheduled for Nov. 10-14 in Charlotte, and has a first-round bye as the league office announced the bracket on Sunday. The Thundering Herd awaits the winner of No. 6 Florida Atlantic and No. 3 Charlotte and will play Friday at 7 p.m.

All matches will be broadcast on ESPN+ and here’s the schedule for the tournament.

Wednesday, November 10 – First Round

Game 1: (5) Coastal Carolina vs. (4) Kentucky (ESPN+) – 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: (6) Florida Atlantic vs. (3) Charlotte (ESPN+) – 7 p.m.

Friday, November 12 - Semifinals

Game 3: G1 Winner vs. (1) FIU (ESPN+) – 4:30 p.m.

G2 Winner vs. (2) Marshall (ESPN+) – 7 p.m. 

Sunday, November 14 - Championship Game

Game 5: Semifinal Winners (ESPN+) – 1 p.m. 

Marshall finished the regular season 11-2-3 overall and 5-1-2 in conference play. The Herd’s only league loss came in the regular season finale at No. 19 FIU on Friday. The Panthers earned the top-overall seed.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired have been reported in the 1000 block of 19th Street in Huntington.
Victim identified in Huntington shooting
Multiple people are seriously injured after a crash on the West Virginia Turnpike.
Four-year-old killed in crash on I-77
The 29 year old was charged with murder.
Arrest made in deadly shooting
Several structures caught fire Saturday afternoon in Sissonville.
Crews battle several structure fires
The village of Chesapeake lost the majority of its police force after a council meeting Friday...
Village loses most of its police force

Latest News

Season starts in less than two weeks
WV state volleyball tournament begins Friday
The WVSSAC says vaccinations are a key to preventing games from being called off.
WVSSAC releases 1st round HS football games/dates/times
Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke (0) stretches out for a touchdown during the first half of...
Cats fall to Vols
Marshall gets massive road win