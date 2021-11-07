Herd gets #2 seed in CUSA soccer tournament

DALLAS – The Marshall men’s soccer team looks to defend its back-to-back Conference USA titles as the No. 2 seed in the upcoming tournament, scheduled for Nov. 10-14 in Charlotte, and has a first-round bye as the league office announced the bracket on Sunday. The Thundering Herd awaits the winner of No. 6 Florida Atlantic and No. 3 Charlotte and will play Friday at 7 p.m.

All matches will be broadcast on ESPN+ and here’s the schedule for the tournament.

Wednesday, November 10 – First Round

Game 1: (5) Coastal Carolina vs. (4) Kentucky (ESPN+) – 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: (6) Florida Atlantic vs. (3) Charlotte (ESPN+) – 7 p.m.

Friday, November 12 - Semifinals

Game 3: G1 Winner vs. (1) FIU (ESPN+) – 4:30 p.m.

G2 Winner vs. (2) Marshall (ESPN+) – 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 14 - Championship Game

Game 5: Semifinal Winners (ESPN+) – 1 p.m.

Marshall finished the regular season 11-2-3 overall and 5-1-2 in conference play. The Herd’s only league loss came in the regular season finale at No. 19 FIU on Friday. The Panthers earned the top-overall seed.

