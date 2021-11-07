Herd wins final exhibition hoops game

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Behind a double-double from redshirt junior Andrew Taylor, the Marshall University men’s basketball team defeated the University of Pikeville Bears 86-59 on Sunday at the Cam Henderson Center. It was the Herd’s final exhibition before the 2021-22 regular season.

“They (UPIKE) were a scrappy bunch and they played hard,” Marshall men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni said after the game. “We haven’t defined our roles offensively. I think all of them are trying to the be in space and a spot up guy, but that’s not who we are. In the second half, we started to do a few more pick and rolls. Goran (Miladinovic) showed some flashes of being a big and doing some things the biggest guy on the court can do.”

Taylor scored a game-high 18 points on an 8-for-17 day from the field while dishing out a game-high 11 assists for his double-double. The Corbin, Ky., native also brought down seven rebounds in the victory.

Senior Darius George followed Taylor with 13 points as he made six of his eight attempts from the field.

Junior Goran Miladinovic made it three Herd student-athletes in double-figure points as he tallied 11 with six rebounds and a game-high four blocks.

Senior Taevion Kinsey recorded a game-high eight rebounds and four steals while scoring nine points and adding seven assists.

Marshall started out the contest with a pair of quick baskets by Miladinovic and George to jump out to an early 4-0 lead a little over one minute into the game. The Herd then used a 5-0 run on a pair of free throws by Miladinovic and a three by Taylor to lead 11-4 with 14:05 on the clock.

UPIKE answered with an 8-0 run across four minutes to take a 12-11 lead at the 9:49 mark.

The two sides then traded the lead four times until the Green and White used a layup by Miladinovic and a pair of lay ins by Taylor in the final 1:32 of the half to take a 30-27 lead into the break.

MU came out hot to begin the second half, scoring 17 of the first 24 points to grab a 13-point lead (47-34) seven minutes into the final stanza.

Marshall cruised the rest of the way as it eventually led by as many as 27 points during the final period and outscored the Bears 56-32 in the half.

Marshall begins its regular season on Friday night in the Cam Henderson Center against Wright State. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.