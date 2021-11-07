Marshall gets massive road win

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The day started with a three-way tie for the lead in the Conference USA East Division and it ended with two now at the top. Marshall beat Florida Atlantic by a final score of 28-13. The game started with a 99 yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Jayden Harrison with the Owls answering quickly to tie the game at 7-7. Marshall scored 21 unanswered points in the second and third quarter to give them 15 point lead and it was one they held on to the rest of the way.

Marshall improves to 6-3 overall on the year and 4-1 in CUSA as they are tied for the lead with Western Kentucky. The Herd hosts UAB next Saturday with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.

