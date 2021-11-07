Advertisement

No change at the very top of AP rankings

The Cincinnati Bearcats football team faced off against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at Nippert...
The Cincinnati Bearcats football team faced off against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at Nippert Stadium on Nov. 6, 2021.(Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The same four teams are atop the latest Associated Press Top 25 as Oregon joined the top five after leapfrogging Ohio State who remains at number six. After losing three straight SEC games, Kentucky has fallen to 31st.

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (63) 9-0 1575 1

2. Cincinnati 9-0 1440 2

3. Alabama 8-1 1436 3

4. Oklahoma 9-0 1406 4

5. Oregon 8-1 1319 7

6. Ohio St. 8-1 1293 6

7. Notre Dame 8-1 1139 8

8. Michigan St. 8-1 1096 5

9. Michigan 8-1 1072 9

10. Oklahoma St. 8-1 1038 11

11. Texas A&M 7-2 1006 13

12. Mississippi 7-2 837 15

13. Wake Forest 8-1 763 10

14. BYU 8-2 636 17

15. UTSA 9-0 606 16

16. Auburn 6-3 478 12

17. Houston 8-1 467 20

18. Baylor 7-2 464 14

19. Iowa 7-2 437 19

20. Wisconsin 6-3 286 -

21. NC State 7-2 268 -

22. Coastal Carolina 8-1 264 21

23. Penn St. 6-3 245 22

24. Louisiana-Lafayette 8-1 208 24

25. Pittsburgh 7-2 194 -

Others receiving votes: Purdue 174, Arkansas 139, San Diego St. 84, Utah 32, Iowa St. 26, Kentucky 22, Appalachian St. 20, SMU 4, Mississippi St. 1.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired have been reported in the 1000 block of 19th Street in Huntington.
Victim identified in Huntington shooting
Multiple people are seriously injured after a crash on the West Virginia Turnpike.
Four-year-old killed in crash on I-77
The 29 year old was charged with murder.
Arrest made in deadly shooting
Several structures caught fire Saturday afternoon in Sissonville.
Crews battle several structure fires
The village of Chesapeake lost the majority of its police force after a council meeting Friday...
Village loses most of its police force

Latest News

Playoffs continue in Ohio & Kentucky
Herd gets #2 seed in CUSA soccer tournament
Season starts in less than two weeks
WV state volleyball tournament begins Friday
The WVSSAC says vaccinations are a key to preventing games from being called off.
WVSSAC releases 1st round HS football games/dates/times