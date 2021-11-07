No change at the very top of AP rankings
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The same four teams are atop the latest Associated Press Top 25 as Oregon joined the top five after leapfrogging Ohio State who remains at number six. After losing three straight SEC games, Kentucky has fallen to 31st.
Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (63) 9-0 1575 1
2. Cincinnati 9-0 1440 2
3. Alabama 8-1 1436 3
4. Oklahoma 9-0 1406 4
5. Oregon 8-1 1319 7
6. Ohio St. 8-1 1293 6
7. Notre Dame 8-1 1139 8
8. Michigan St. 8-1 1096 5
9. Michigan 8-1 1072 9
10. Oklahoma St. 8-1 1038 11
11. Texas A&M 7-2 1006 13
12. Mississippi 7-2 837 15
13. Wake Forest 8-1 763 10
14. BYU 8-2 636 17
15. UTSA 9-0 606 16
16. Auburn 6-3 478 12
17. Houston 8-1 467 20
18. Baylor 7-2 464 14
19. Iowa 7-2 437 19
20. Wisconsin 6-3 286 -
21. NC State 7-2 268 -
22. Coastal Carolina 8-1 264 21
23. Penn St. 6-3 245 22
24. Louisiana-Lafayette 8-1 208 24
25. Pittsburgh 7-2 194 -
Others receiving votes: Purdue 174, Arkansas 139, San Diego St. 84, Utah 32, Iowa St. 26, Kentucky 22, Appalachian St. 20, SMU 4, Mississippi St. 1.
