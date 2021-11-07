No change at the very top of AP rankings

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The same four teams are atop the latest Associated Press Top 25 as Oregon joined the top five after leapfrogging Ohio State who remains at number six. After losing three straight SEC games, Kentucky has fallen to 31st.

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (63) 9-0 1575 1

2. Cincinnati 9-0 1440 2

3. Alabama 8-1 1436 3

4. Oklahoma 9-0 1406 4

5. Oregon 8-1 1319 7

6. Ohio St. 8-1 1293 6

7. Notre Dame 8-1 1139 8

8. Michigan St. 8-1 1096 5

9. Michigan 8-1 1072 9

10. Oklahoma St. 8-1 1038 11

11. Texas A&M 7-2 1006 13

12. Mississippi 7-2 837 15

13. Wake Forest 8-1 763 10

14. BYU 8-2 636 17

15. UTSA 9-0 606 16

16. Auburn 6-3 478 12

17. Houston 8-1 467 20

18. Baylor 7-2 464 14

19. Iowa 7-2 437 19

20. Wisconsin 6-3 286 -

21. NC State 7-2 268 -

22. Coastal Carolina 8-1 264 21

23. Penn St. 6-3 245 22

24. Louisiana-Lafayette 8-1 208 24

25. Pittsburgh 7-2 194 -

Others receiving votes: Purdue 174, Arkansas 139, San Diego St. 84, Utah 32, Iowa St. 26, Kentucky 22, Appalachian St. 20, SMU 4, Mississippi St. 1.

