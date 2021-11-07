Playoffs continue in Ohio & Kentucky
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The number of teams still playing high school football are dwindling each week in Ohio and Kentucky as more playoff games kick off this weekend. Here’s the dates/times/opponents of the local teams still alive in the post-season.
Ohio
Friday November 12th
Jackson vs. Mt. Orab Western Brown at Waverly
Saturday November 13th
Wheelersburg vs. Ironton at Portsmouth
West Jefferson vs. Fairland Game site TBA
Kentucky
Friday November 12th
Hazard at Pikeville
Paintsville at Raceland
Martin C o. at West Carter
Lawrence Co. at Belfry
Ashland at East Carter
Letcher Co. Central at Johnson Central
