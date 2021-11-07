Advertisement

Playoffs continue in Ohio & Kentucky

By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The number of teams still playing high school football are dwindling each week in Ohio and Kentucky as more playoff games kick off this weekend. Here’s the dates/times/opponents of the local teams still alive in the post-season.

Ohio

Friday November 12th

Jackson vs. Mt. Orab Western Brown at Waverly

Saturday November 13th

Wheelersburg vs. Ironton at Portsmouth

West Jefferson vs. Fairland Game site TBA

Kentucky

Friday November 12th

Hazard at Pikeville

Paintsville at Raceland

Martin C o. at West Carter

Lawrence Co. at Belfry

Ashland at East Carter

Letcher Co. Central at Johnson Central

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired have been reported in the 1000 block of 19th Street in Huntington.
Victim identified in Huntington shooting
Multiple people are seriously injured after a crash on the West Virginia Turnpike.
Four-year-old killed in crash on I-77
The 29 year old was charged with murder.
Arrest made in deadly shooting
Several structures caught fire Saturday afternoon in Sissonville.
Crews battle several structure fires
The village of Chesapeake lost the majority of its police force after a council meeting Friday...
Village loses most of its police force

Latest News

Herd gets #2 seed in CUSA soccer tournament
Season starts in less than two weeks
WV state volleyball tournament begins Friday
The WVSSAC says vaccinations are a key to preventing games from being called off.
WVSSAC releases 1st round HS football games/dates/times
Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke (0) stretches out for a touchdown during the first half of...
Cats fall to Vols