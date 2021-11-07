Playoffs continue in Ohio & Kentucky

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The number of teams still playing high school football are dwindling each week in Ohio and Kentucky as more playoff games kick off this weekend. Here’s the dates/times/opponents of the local teams still alive in the post-season.

Ohio

Friday November 12th

Jackson vs. Mt. Orab Western Brown at Waverly

Saturday November 13th

Wheelersburg vs. Ironton at Portsmouth

West Jefferson vs. Fairland Game site TBA

Kentucky

Friday November 12th

Hazard at Pikeville

Paintsville at Raceland

Martin C o. at West Carter

Lawrence Co. at Belfry

Ashland at East Carter

Letcher Co. Central at Johnson Central

