WV state volleyball tournament begins Friday

By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The WVSSAC state volleyball brackets were announced Sunday morning and here are the first round matchups. The tournament will be held at the Charleston Civic Center with the finals beginning Saturday morning at 9:30 with the Class A match.

Friday November 12th

Class AAA

#4 George Washington vs. #5 Woodrow Wilson 8:30 a.m.

#1 Musselman vs. #8 Hurricane (after GW-Woodrow Wilson game)

#2 Hedgesville vs. #7 Bridgeport 1:30 p.m.

#3 Morgantown vs. #6 Parkersburg (after Hedgesville-Bridgeport game)

Class AA

#4 Winfield vs. #5 Oak Glen 8:30 a.m.

#1 Shady Spring vs. #8 Frankfort (after Winfield-Oak Glen game)

#2 Phillip Barbour vs. #7 Pt. Pleasant 1:30 p.m.

#3 Herbert Hoover vs. #6 Robert C. Byrd

Class A

#4 Gilmer County vs. #5 Greenbrier West 8:30 a.m.

#1 Ritchie County vs. #8 Charleston Catholic (after Gilmer Co.-Greenbrier West game)

#2 Williamstown vs. #7 Moorefield 1:30 p.m.

#3 Buffalo vs. #6 East Hardy (after Williamstown-Moorefield game)

