WVSSAC releases 1st round HS football games/dates/times

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s officially playoff time in West Virginia high school football as the WVSSAC released the first round games for this upcoming weekend. Here is the full list with the Super Six just four weeks away in Wheeling.

Class AAA

No. 16 Wheeling Park (4-4) at No. 1 Huntington (10-0) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 15 Parkersburg South (5-5) No. 2 Martinsburg (9-1) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 14 Morgantown (5-5) at No. 3 Bridgeport (10-0) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 13 Woodrow Wilson (5-5) at No. 4 University (10-0) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 12 South Charleston (5-5) at No. 5 Cabell Midland (9-1) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 11 Hurricane (6-4) at No. 6 Jefferson (9-1) – Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

No. 10 Princeton (5-3) at No. 7 Spring Valley (8-2) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 9 George Washington (7-3) at No. 8 Greenbrier East (8-2) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Class AA

No. 16 Fairmont Senior (5-4) at No. 1 Herbert Hoover (10-0)

No. 15 Shady Spring (7-3) at No. 2 Independence (8-0)

No. 14 Bluefield (5-3) at No. 3 Point Pleasant (9-1)

No. 13 Frankfort (6-4) at No. 4 Lincoln (8-2)

No. 12 Liberty Raleigh (7-3) at No. 5 Poca (8-2)

No. 11 Grafton (8-2) at No. 6 North Marion (7-2)

No. 10 Roane County (8-2) at No. 7 Nicholas County (8-2)

No. 9 Scott (7-3) at No. 8 RCB (6-3)

Class A

No. 16 Gilmer County (7-3) at No. 1 Cameron (9-0)

No. 15 Midland Trail (6-4) at No. 2 Doddridge County (9-1)

No. 14 Meadow Bridge (6-4) at No. 3 East Hardy (9-1)

No. 13 Clay-Battelle (8-2) at No. 4 Ritchie County (9-1)

No. 12 Sherman (6-4) at No. 5 Mount View (9-1)

No. 11 Greenbrier West (6-4) at No. 6 Williamstown (8-2)

No. 10 Trinity (7-2) at No. 7 James Monroe (7-3)

No. 9 Moorefield (7-3) at No. 8 Wheeling Central Catholic (7-3)

