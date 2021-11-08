Boy hit by mail truck steadily improving in the hospital

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A 13-year-old boy who was hit by a mail truck last week while on his way home from school in West Huntington is making steady progress in the hospital, his family said Monday.

Aaron Murphy, 13, was being moved out of the ICU unit, his aunt Carrina Murphy said. She also said he was eating and drinking without a tube.

On Thursday, Aaron was struck by the mail truck on Virginia Avenue near Adams Landing. His injuries included a skull fracture, brain bleeding, a broken foot and a broken shoulder.

Carrina Murphy said Aaron is continuing to have some short-term memory issues, but she said he is much improved overall.

“Hopefully soon he can get back to being a little boy and playing his Xbox because that’s all he wants,” she posted on social media.

Family told us last week that Thursday was Aaron’s first day back to school after dealing with his father’s death.

Boy, 13, critical after being hit by mail truck

