Advertisement

Boy hit by mail truck steadily improving in the hospital

Boy, 13, improving after being hit by mail truck
Boy, 13, improving after being hit by mail truck
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A 13-year-old boy who was hit by a mail truck last week while on his way home from school in West Huntington is making steady progress in the hospital, his family said Monday.

Aaron Murphy, 13, was being moved out of the ICU unit, his aunt Carrina Murphy said. She also said he was eating and drinking without a tube.

On Thursday, Aaron was struck by the mail truck on Virginia Avenue near Adams Landing. His injuries included a skull fracture, brain bleeding, a broken foot and a broken shoulder.

Carrina Murphy said Aaron is continuing to have some short-term memory issues, but she said he is much improved overall.

“Hopefully soon he can get back to being a little boy and playing his Xbox because that’s all he wants,” she posted on social media.

Family told us last week that Thursday was Aaron’s first day back to school after dealing with his father’s death.

Boy, 13, critical after being hit by mail truck

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was hit and killed by a log truck Monday morning in Lawrence County, Ohio.
Name of pedestrian hit and killed along US 52 released
WVDNR say two men were charged in Putnam County after a complaint was filed.
Hunting complaint leads to arrest
UPDATE | Virginia man pleads guilty to child pornography charges in W.Va.
Crews are on scene of an accident along I-64 East in Cabell County.
Car accident on I-64E
Multiple people are seriously injured after a crash on the West Virginia Turnpike.
Four-year-old killed in crash on I-77

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID-19 update.
Kentucky COVID-19 | State surpasses 10,000 deaths
One person was killed Monday morning when he was shot outside the Target near Easton Town Center.
One person killed during shooting near Easton Town Center in Columbus
Aaron Murphy, 13, got off of his school bus and was walking home, when the accident happened...
Condition of boy, 13, hit by mail truck improving
Middle school dismisses early after employee reports Fentanyl exposure