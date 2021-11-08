Cabell schools to return to masks Monday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County Schools will return to requiring masks for students and staff inside district buildings and on school buses beginning again on Monday.

According to a release from the district, due to the counties orange color on the state’s COVID-19 map, mask requirements will go back into effect on Monday, November 8th after spending a week without a requirement.

The requirement to wear masks will be lifted if Cabell County exits and remains out of the orange or red categories on the WV DHHR map for not less than five days.

