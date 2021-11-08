Advertisement

Condition of boy, 13, hit by mail truck improving

Aaron Murphy, 13, got off of his school bus and was walking home, when the accident happened...
Aaron Murphy, 13, got off of his school bus and was walking home, when the accident happened around 3 p.m. Thursday on Virginia Avenue in West Huntington.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Family members of a young boy who was hit by a U.S. Postal Service truck last week say other than issues with his short-term memory his condition is improving.

Aaron Murphy’s aunt posted an update about his condition on social media over the weekend.

Carrina Murphy wrote that the 13-year-old is eating and drinking without the help of a feeding tube and is being moved out of the ICU.

Aaron was hit by the U.S. Postal Service truck on his way home from school last Thursday.

The accident happened around 3 p.m.

Aaron was walking home along Virginia Avenue in West Huntington after getting off his school bus.

Aaron suffered a fractured skull, brain bleeding, along with a broken foot and shoulder.

That Thursday was Aaron’s first day back to school after taking some time off after his father recently died.

In a post on social media, Murphy said, “Hopefully soon he can get back to being a little boy and playing his Xbox because that’s all he wants.”

The U.S. Postal Service issued this statement following the accident:

“The investigation into the accident in Huntington, WV on November 4, 2021 is ongoing. The Postal Service extends sincere wishes for a speedy recovery to the young pedestrian involved.”

Boy, 13, critical after being hit by mail truck

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was hit and killed by a log truck Monday morning in Lawrence County, Ohio.
Name of pedestrian hit and killed along US 52 released
WVDNR say two men were charged in Putnam County after a complaint was filed.
Hunting complaint leads to arrest
UPDATE | Virginia man pleads guilty to child pornography charges in W.Va.
Crews are on scene of an accident along I-64 East in Cabell County.
Car accident on I-64E
Multiple people are seriously injured after a crash on the West Virginia Turnpike.
Four-year-old killed in crash on I-77

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID-19 update.
Kentucky COVID-19 | State surpasses 10,000 deaths
One person was killed Monday morning when he was shot outside the Target near Easton Town Center.
One person killed during shooting near Easton Town Center in Columbus
Boy, 13, improving after being hit by mail truck
Boy hit by mail truck steadily improving in the hospital
Middle school dismisses early after employee reports Fentanyl exposure