Condition of boy, 13, hit by mail truck improving

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Family members of a young boy who was hit by a U.S. Postal Service truck last week say other than issues with his short-term memory his condition is improving.

Aaron Murphy’s aunt posted an update about his condition on social media over the weekend.

Carrina Murphy wrote that the 13-year-old is eating and drinking without the help of a feeding tube and is being moved out of the ICU.

Aaron was hit by the U.S. Postal Service truck on his way home from school last Thursday.

The accident happened around 3 p.m.

Aaron was walking home along Virginia Avenue in West Huntington after getting off his school bus.

Aaron suffered a fractured skull, brain bleeding, along with a broken foot and shoulder.

That Thursday was Aaron’s first day back to school after taking some time off after his father recently died.

In a post on social media, Murphy said, “Hopefully soon he can get back to being a little boy and playing his Xbox because that’s all he wants.”

The U.S. Postal Service issued this statement following the accident:

“The investigation into the accident in Huntington, WV on November 4, 2021 is ongoing. The Postal Service extends sincere wishes for a speedy recovery to the young pedestrian involved.”

