Deputies | Driver hits pole, crashes into parked vehicles along Route 2

According to the Cabell County Sheriff's Office, possible drug paraphernalia was found at the crash site right in front of the Tri-state Fire Academy.
Both directions of Route 2 have been blocked off as crews clear the crash site in front of the Tri-state Fire Academy.
Both directions of Route 2 have been blocked off as crews clear the crash site in front of the Tri-state Fire Academy.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A driver, deputies believe may have been impaired, hit a pole and flipped their vehicle along Route 2 Monday morning.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, possible drug paraphernalia was found at the crash site right in front of the Tri-state Fire Academy.

Both directions of Route 2 have been blocked off as crews clear the crash site.

During the crash, several vehicles parked at the fire academy were damaged, deputies report.

Emergency crews tell the WSAZ crew at the scene the driver was unharmed.

A field sobriety test was given to the driver.

According to dispatchers the crash happened just after 11 a.m.

