Firefighters battle fire at restaurant in Prestonsburg
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky (WSAZ) - A road has been shut down in Prestonsburg, Kentucky as firefighters battle flames at a local restaurant.
Officials tells WSAZ.com University Drive has been blocked off.
The fire fight is happening at the Prestonsburg Pig In A Poke restaurant.
No further information has been released at this time.
