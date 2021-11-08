Advertisement

Firefighters battle fire at restaurant in Prestonsburg

Firefighters battle flames at a the Prestonsburg Pig In A Poke restaurant Monday morning.
Firefighters battle flames at a the Prestonsburg Pig In A Poke restaurant Monday morning.(Leigh Anne Ratliff Owens)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky (WSAZ) - A road has been shut down in Prestonsburg, Kentucky as firefighters battle flames at a local restaurant.

Officials tells WSAZ.com University Drive has been blocked off.

The fire fight is happening at the Prestonsburg Pig In A Poke restaurant.

No further information has been released at this time.

