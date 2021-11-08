Advertisement

Hunting complaint leads to arrest

WVDNR say two men were charged in Putnam County after a complaint was filed.
WVDNR say two men were charged in Putnam County after a complaint was filed.(wsaz)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Early in the morning on Saturday, October 23rd, Natural Resource Police Officers Holloran and Frantz report receiving a complaint that two men shot a deer before daylight on Hawkins Road in Putnam County.

According to a post on social media, officers went to the area and were able to recover an 8-point buck from that had a small caliber gunshot wound to the facial area. Officers learned the suspects in question were still hunting nearby. When stopping the individuals on their ATV, Officers observed one of the suspects attempting to unload his .22 rifle. Officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana as well.

After further investigation, officers say they were able to recover three bags of a white substance believed to be methamphetamine with scales. The white substance weighed approximately 15 grams.

Officers charged both individuals with multiple Natural Resource violations and arrested one of the individuals for an outstanding warrant from another agency and possession with intent to deliver.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired have been reported in the 1000 block of 19th Street in Huntington.
Victim identified in Huntington shooting
Multiple people are seriously injured after a crash on the West Virginia Turnpike.
Four-year-old killed in crash on I-77
The 29 year old was charged with murder.
Arrest made in deadly shooting
UPDATE | Virginia man pleads guilty to child pornography charges in W.Va.
Several structures caught fire Saturday afternoon in Sissonville.
Crews battle several structure fires

Latest News

Crews are on scene of an accident along I-64 East in Cabell County.
Car accident on I-64E
Cabell County Schools
Cabell schools to return to masks Monday
police lights
Charleston Police investigate call of shots fired
The WVSSAC says vaccinations are a key to preventing games from being called off.
WVSSAC releases 1st round HS football games/dates/times