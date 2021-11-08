Kentucky COVID-19 | State surpasses 10,000 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky has passed another grim milestone in the COVID pandemic – more than 10,000 deaths.

Gov. Andy Beshear made that announcement Monday, saying the state has lost 10,019 residents to coronavirus. He said it has been the No. 3 cause of death last year and this year in Kentucky.

A memorial service is set at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Capitol in honor of those who’ve passed away during the pandemic.

The governor announced the following new cases and deaths in the past three days:

- Saturday -- 1,158 new cases/35 more deaths

- Sunday -- 585 new cases/19 more deaths

- Monday -- 642 new cases/26 more deaths

Monday’s positivity rate was 5.44%. Beshear reported that vaccinations are on the rise, with 10,388 people vaccinated during the weekend alone.

The governor reported that 58% of all Kentuckians are now vaccinated, and 345,887 have received a booster shot.

