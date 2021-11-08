Advertisement

Middle school dismisses early after employee reports Fentanyl exposure

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students at Huntington East Middle School were dismissed early Monday after an employee reported an exposure to the drug Fentanyl, the director of communications for Cabell County Schools confirms.

According to communications director, Jedd Flowers, the employee who does not work in a classroom or public space, notified the principal Monday morning that she went to the ER Friday and tested positive for traces of Fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent.

The employee said she is unsure where she came into contract with the drug.

The employee works in a non-classroom space at the school that is not accessible to the public.

According to Flowers, school administration consulted with emergency management officials, and while they did not recommend closing the school, leaders decided on an early dismissal out of an abundance of caution.

Huntington East Middle School closed at 1:00 p.m. Monday for cleaning.

Students will return Tuesday on a normal class schedule.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was hit and killed by a log truck Monday morning in Lawrence County, Ohio.
Name of pedestrian hit and killed along US 52 released
UPDATE | Virginia man pleads guilty to child pornography charges in W.Va.
WVDNR say two men were charged in Putnam County after a complaint was filed.
Hunting complaint leads to arrest
Crews are on scene of an accident along I-64 East in Cabell County.
Car accident on I-64E
Multiple people are seriously injured after a crash on the West Virginia Turnpike.
Four-year-old killed in crash on I-77

Latest News

Senior Pet Adoption Month
Senior Pet Adoption Month
Packing healthy school lunches for kids
Packing healthy school lunches for kids
National Adoption Month with Mission WV
National Adoption Month with Mission WV
Plane makes emergency landing at Yeager Airport