Middle school dismisses early after employee reports Fentanyl exposure

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students at Huntington East Middle School were dismissed early Monday after an employee reported an exposure to the drug Fentanyl, the director of communications for Cabell County Schools confirms.

According to communications director, Jedd Flowers, the employee who does not work in a classroom or public space, notified the principal Monday morning that she went to the ER Friday and tested positive for traces of Fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent.

The employee said she is unsure where she came into contract with the drug.

The employee works in a non-classroom space at the school that is not accessible to the public.

According to Flowers, school administration consulted with emergency management officials, and while they did not recommend closing the school, leaders decided on an early dismissal out of an abundance of caution.

Huntington East Middle School closed at 1:00 p.m. Monday for cleaning.

Students will return Tuesday on a normal class schedule.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.