National Adoption Month with Mission WV

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Mission West Virginia has been helping families with foster care and adoption for nearly 25 years. With over 7,000 children in foster care in West Virginia, and many teens aging out each year, Mission WV continues to work tirelessly in our mission to find every child a loving family. While the primary goal of foster care is to reunify families, permanency and adoption is almost always the secondary goal for children and teens who cannot safely return to their families.

Call Mission WV at 304-562-0723.

