One person killed during shooting near Easton Town Center in Columbus
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was killed Monday morning when he was shot outside the Target near Easton Town Center.
Columbus police were called to the Target, on Morse Crossing, at 11:45 a.m. on a report of shots fired.
Police responded in minutes, followed by medics at 11:51 a.m.
The victim, a male whose identity and age was not immediately known, was pronounced dead one minute later.
