One person killed during shooting near Easton Town Center in Columbus

One person was killed Monday morning when he was shot outside the Target near Easton Town Center.
By WCMH
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was killed Monday morning when he was shot outside the Target near Easton Town Center.

Columbus police were called to the Target, on Morse Crossing, at 11:45 a.m. on a report of shots fired.

Police responded in minutes, followed by medics at 11:51 a.m.

The victim, a male whose identity and age was not immediately known, was pronounced dead one minute later.

