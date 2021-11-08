Parade of fire trucks sends off Prestonsburg boy preparing for bone marrow transplant

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - A boy from Prestonsburg is preparing to undergo the most challenging six months of his life, but Sunday all that was put on hold.

Blade is a marvel for his family and he has much to worry about preparing for a bone marrow transplant to treat Leukemia.

With multiple health conditions with more than 200 surgeries so far, Blade has another long six months ahead.

His aunt Megan Spradlin put worries aside and organized a parade and party for Blade. He loves fire trucks.

“Whenever he was born they told us he would be lucky to live past two and then when he got to two they were like okay he would be lucky to live past 5,” Spradlin said.

Blade is 17-years-old, he was diagnosed about 4 months ago.

“In the next 6 months he will undergo chemo and radiation to destroy his bone marrow that he currently has then he has to have a bone marrow transplant,” Spradlin said.

Blade’s mom, Rachel Lafferty, is preparing too. Blade will spend his birthday and Christmas inside Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. His family hopes after everything is done, Blade’s body will accept the bone marrow transplant.

It is a transplant that is only possible because Blade matched with a random match through an organization called Be The Match. About half of 12,000 people who need a match do not get one, his family hopes people simply sign up to see if they are a match.

“Just knowing that someone is willing to do this for him means the world to me,” Lafferty said.

Blade got to spend time on the fire trucks, turning on the siren, looking at all the bells and whistles.

For his family, Blade is a light.

“He has got such a loving caring personality he loves everybody he is kind hearted and tender hearted if he sees one person crying he starts crying,” Lafferty said.

This match gives Blade another chance to watch firefighter videos, find new things to love and most of all to spend time with the people he loves and who love him just the same.

“With the bone marrow match he is more likely to survive than if he were not if he did not go through treatment we were looking at a year,” Spradlin said.

Be The Match is an organization operated by the National Marrow Donor Program.

The organization has set up a fast and free way to join the registry of possible donors by texting “4Blade” to 61474.

“Just luckily there was someone that was a match for him and if it happened to you, you would want someone to be a match for you or your child,” Lafferty said.

