Plane makes emergency landing at Yeager Airport

(Yeager Airport)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A flight on the way to Florida made an emergency landing at Yeager Airport Monday morning.

According airport officials, the twin-jet with four people on board landed safely and taxied to the Capital Jet Center at 10:18 a.m.

The jet was diverted from Cleveland, Ohio to Yeager. The final destination was Fort Pierce, Florida.

The pilot reported a possible problem with one of the aircraft’s engines. Before landing at CRW, the aircraft circled the airport to burn fuel.

According to a release, an Alert Level Two Emergency was declared before the plane landed.

The West Virginia Air National Guard and Kanawha County Emergency personnel responded quickly in accordance with the airport emergency plan.

“CRW is thankful for the quick response by the 130th Fire Department, KCEAA and Charleston Fire Department,“ said Yeager Airport CEO & Airport Director, Nick Keller.

