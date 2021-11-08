Advertisement

Residents voice concern for safety after fatal shooting

Shots fired have been reported in the 1000 block of 19th Street in Huntington.
Shots fired have been reported in the 1000 block of 19th Street in Huntington.(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gunshots rang throughout the neighborhood near 19th Street and 10th Avenue Friday night.

Reverend Reginald Jill lives just on street over from where Huntington Police say a man was shot and found dead in the street.

“I came outside afterwards when I saw the police coming,” he said. “When I went to the corner there was a young man laying in the intersection.”

Police have identified the victim as 42-year-old Calvin Audi from Huntington.

The shooting happened at same intersection near Hill’s home he says he called police about a couple weeks ago.

“I did contact the police department and I told them of our concerns and I did not hear from them on this particular situation but I did let them know that eventually someone was going to get hurt,” said Hill.

He said activity at the intersection has picked up.

“It has not been this way it is a safe neighborhood but it seems in the past 6 to 8 months it has escalated,” said Hill. “I am not saying that this is drug related because I have no idea whether that was the situation or not but in this same area there is a lot of drug traffic.”

Police have not yet released a suspect or a motive in the shooting death of Calvin Audi although Hill wants thing to change.

“If the traffic we see here was somewhere else this would not last it would have been tended to,” said Hill. “People are afraid that maybe there would be some retaliation and it should not be that way.”

He’d like to see the violence end and community come together to look out for, take care of and support one another.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

