Pedestrian hit and killed by tractor-trailer along Route 52

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A portion of Route 52 in Lawrence County, Ohio is shut down Monday morning after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the fatal accident happened in the westbound lanes of Route 52, about a mile past Lowe’s.

Our crew at the scene says a truck carrying lumber was involved in the crash.

Dispatchers say the crash happened around 8:10 a.m.

Emergency crews have reopened one lane of westbound traffic.

No further information has been released at this time.

