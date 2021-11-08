Shots fired incident under investigation by Charleston Police

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Reports of a vehicle chase with shots fired is being investigation by the Charleston Police Department.

According to a release, Sunday around 2:00 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of Roane Street after reports of a vehicle chase with those inside the vehicles shooting at each other.

When officers arrived on scene, they found both vehicle crashed.

Officers say everyone involved in the incident were not at the crash scene.

Patrol officers did located two people of interest, according to the release. Official say both individuals refused to cooperate with investigators.

One was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the incident.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

No further information is being released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Anyone who has information related to the incident is urged to contact the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.