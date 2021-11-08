SOMC begins administering COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5-11

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The doctor’s office is not always a fun place for kids to visit. But 11-year-old Presley Boggs wasn’t too bothered by it on Monday. Boggs received the COVID-19 vaccine at Southern Ohio Medical Center -- one of the first in her age group.

Boggs’ mother, Dr. Mikell Rase, is a pediatrician at SOMC and was ecstatic to be able to bring her child in to receive the shot.

“I would never recommend something for one of my patients that I wouldn’t recommend for my own child,” Rase said.

Now that SOMC is able to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11, Rase says they are prepared and ready to give as many shots as possible.

“I know, as parents, we want to do what is best and safest for our child. I just want to encourage parents to do research with reputable sources and ask your health care provider questions,” Rase said.

After Monday’s quick stick in the arm, Presley will return for her second dose in about three weeks. Next time around, she’ll know what to expect and she knows exactly what to tell her friends at school.

“It will be OK because your parents are right next to you!” she said.

She says that it barely even hurt, and now she feels better about keeping herself and others safe from COVID-19.

“I don’t want my family to get it, or my friends,” Presley said.

If you’d like to set up an appointment for your child, you can call the SOMC Pediatric Office at 740-356-7337.

