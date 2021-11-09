Advertisement

Bargaining session carries over to next day in hospital strike

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell Huntington Hospital administrators were supposed to head back to the bargaining table with service union workers Monday afternoon to try and reach a contract negotiation.

However, those discussions have been carried over to Tuesday morning.

Cabell Huntington Hospital received notice from the federal mediator that union workers were ready to resume bargaining at noon Monday. However, the SEIU District 1199 says they went to mediation, but they say hospital executives refused to walk into the room and didn’t provide any information.

WSAZ reached out to the hospital regarding these claims. According to Molly Frick, director of Human Resources, the Cabell Huntington Hospital’s negotiating team arrived on time for the noon bargaining session.

After the hospital’s offer was rejected by the union last week, Frick says the union provided a counter offer at Monday’s session that was received and is being considered by the hospital.

It’s been nearly a week of striking for many union workers who walked off the job after an agreement could not be reached. One union worker who was on the picket lines said this negotiation setback is taking a toll.

“We’re not asking for huge pay raises, we’re not asking for extra vacation, or sick time or anything. We want what we already had. Make a move, let’s get this done. A week is already too late,” Roger Frye said.

SEIU union officials say the federal mediator said to come back at 9 a.m. Tuesday to resume bargaining.

The hospital says both groups are scheduled to resume bargaining around that time.

