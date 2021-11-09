Cabell County Schools issues mask mandate through February

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Board of Education met Tuesday afternoon and voted to extend the district’s mask mandate until February 1, 2022.

The vote was in response to the Superintendent’s recommendation that the Board discuss and potentially vote to modify the existing Cabell County Schools Mask Protocol.

Monday, Cabell County Schools returned to requiring masks for students and staff inside district buildings and on school buses due to the county moving to orange status on the COVID-19 map listed on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ website.

Board members also announced Tuesday afternoon that the district will not continue to follow the state’s County Alert System map which color-codes counties based on the rate of transmission. Instead, board members Tuesday chose to stick with a solid mask mandate through February.

