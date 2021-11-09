Advertisement

Cabell County Schools issues mask mandate through February

Face Mask
Face Mask(WILX)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Board of Education met Tuesday afternoon and voted to extend the district’s mask mandate until February 1, 2022.

The vote was in response to the Superintendent’s recommendation that the Board discuss and potentially vote to modify the existing Cabell County Schools Mask Protocol.

Monday, Cabell County Schools returned to requiring masks for students and staff inside district buildings and on school buses due to the county moving to orange status on the COVID-19 map listed on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ website.

Board members also announced Tuesday afternoon that the district will not continue to follow the state’s County Alert System map which color-codes counties based on the rate of transmission. Instead, board members Tuesday chose to stick with a solid mask mandate through February.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was hit and killed by a log truck Monday morning in Lawrence County, Ohio.
Name of pedestrian hit and killed along US 52 released
Middle school dismisses early after employee reports Fentanyl exposure
WVDNR say two men were charged in Putnam County after a complaint was filed.
Hunting complaint leads to arrest
Both directions of Route 2 have been blocked off as crews clear the crash site in front of the...
Deputies | Driver hits pole, crashes into parked vehicles along Route 2
Shots fired have been reported in the 1000 block of 19th Street in Huntington.
Man arrested in Huntington shooting

Latest News

Vehicle fire shuts down northbound lanes of I-77
Firefighters respond to a fire at a trailer in Sissonville Tuesday.
Firefighters respond to trailer fire
The eastbound lanes of I-64 between the Teays Valley and Nitro exits have been shut down...
Tractor-trailer catches fire, eastbound lane of I-64 shut down
Huntington Mayor introduces ordinace to create deputy chief at Huntington Police Department
Huntington Mayor introduces ordinace to create deputy chief at Huntington Police Department