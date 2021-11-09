Advertisement

Charleston committee votes to send redistricting map to City Council

The map will now go to Charleston City Council for a vote on Monday.
By Tori Yorgey
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Planning, Streets and Traffic Committee voted Monday to send a redistricting map to City Council.

“The city’s population is just over 48,000 people now, and that means with 20 wards, you need about 2,400 people in each ward,” City Attorney Kevin Baker said. “You can get plus or minus five percent to be as equal as possible in each ward.”

The city is divided into 20 different wards, each consisting of one city council member to represent them. Due to a recent decline in the city’s overall population, some wards have more or less people in them than others, according to Baker.

“There’s no perfect wards, no matter how you draw these, there’s going to be census blocks that are funny shaped and you’re going to have to draw lines that might not make sense when you look at (them) on a map,” he said. “But we’re trying to make this as equal as possible.”

The city displayed three map options for the committee to choose from that would make the population of each ward more even. After hearing from members of the council, who showed up to voice their concerns, and the public, the committee narrowed their options down to one map. However, there were still members of council raising questions about how things would work within the map.

Therefore, the city recessed twice to sketch out new maps to try and accommodate the members.

“It seemed like the concern with option two was that part of ward 6, which is the West Side flats, would go up into the Edgewood area and so they didn’t like that idea, so we had to adjust that and in doing so it made a bunch of other wards have to shift their lines a little bit.”

“I had issues with option number two,” Council member Adam Knauff told WSAZ before the official committee vote. “I thought that it put together four or five neighborhoods that snake throughout the city that weren’t traditionally related.”

Other council members not on the committee that showed up to speak out included: Pat Jones, Chuck Overstreet, Larry Moore, Jeanine Faegre, Deanna McKinney, Robert Sheets, Keeley Steele, Shannon Snodgrass, Joseph Jenkins, Brent Burton, Bobby Reishman, Chad Robinson, Ben Adams, and Caitlin Cook.

Council members Mary Beth Hoover, Naomi Bays, Becky Ceperley, Brady Campbell, Jennifer Pharr, Bobby Haas and Sam Minardi are on the committee and voted unanimously for the map that passed.

Baker said the last time the city did a redistricting of the maps was in 2014.

Charleston City Council is expected to vote on the measure at its next regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 15.

The map will be available to the public sometime Tuesday. Keep checking WSAZ for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

