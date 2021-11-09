Father, son accused in copper theft that caused service outages

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A father and son found themselves in handcuffs Tuesday for stealing copper wiring from Frontier Communications, according to Kanawha County deputies.

Russell Short, 55, and his son Travis Short, 31, of Hansford are accused of stealing wiring on three separate occasions, including the communication cable from a telephone pole in the area of Paint Creek Road and another section of Route 61 near East Bank.

In all, the wiring that was cut will cost more than $31,000 to replace, according to Frontier Communications.

The theft also disrupted service to several Kanawha County communities, causing 911 services and daily life to be in jeopardy, the criminal complaint states.

More than 125 customers experienced the loss of phone and internet services.

According to the complaint, after receiving a tip, deputies went to the duo’s home located along Roman Roads in Hansford, West Virginia and found evidence of the copper theft in plain sight.

When arriving at the home, officials found a metal barrel full of aluminum used as clad on the Frontier cable in the front yard. The complaint also states that several pieces of black plastic used as insulator wrap for the cable were found in the yard.

While at the home officials, took statements from witnesses and other conspirators.

Through those statement, deputies determined that the men sold approximately 4,305 pounds of metal outside of Kanawha County.

Additional charges against others involved are expected to be filed.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.