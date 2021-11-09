Fire damages mobile home

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Fire seriously damaged a mobile home Tuesday evening in the Bancroft area of Putnam County.

The occupants made it out safely, firefighters told our crew at the scene.

Crews from the Eleanor, Poca and Bancroft volunteer fire departments were on the scene, along with Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies.

The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. along Washington Street.

There's no word on a cause yet.

