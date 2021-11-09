Firefighters respond to trailer fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Firefighters were called to knock down flames Tuesday at a home in Sissonville.

The fire along Thaxton Hollow was reported around noon.

People were inside of the trailer at the time of the fire, but officials say everyone got out safely.

No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters from the Sissionville Fire Department and the Malden Fire Department are on scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

