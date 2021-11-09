Advertisement

Firefighters respond to trailer fire

Firefighters respond to a fire at a trailer in Sissonville Tuesday.
Firefighters respond to a fire at a trailer in Sissonville Tuesday.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Firefighters were called to knock down flames Tuesday at a home in Sissonville.

The fire along Thaxton Hollow was reported around noon.

People were inside of the trailer at the time of the fire, but officials say everyone got out safely.

No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters from the Sissionville Fire Department and the Malden Fire Department are on scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

