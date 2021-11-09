First ‘full on’ grocery store in Clay County opens Friday

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For two years, the people of Clay County have traveled more than 40 miles to visit a grocery store.

It’s a hike for David Ellison to buy simple things.

“Right now, we have to go 50 to 55 miles to Charleston or 40 miles to Kroger in Elkview and 40 miles to Walmart in Flatwoods,” Ellison said.

Clay County residents have not had a full-on grocery store in more than two years.

“Use to be a Foodland, then it was a Piggly Wiggly, then it was an IGA, then it closed. And in between those times we also have to travel,” Ellison said.

The county reached out to Par Mar Stores about the idea of a grocery store. It has been six months in the making, and Friday the Par Mar IGA Marathon will open in the Procious area of Clay County.

Dave Allen is the community relations director for Par Mar. With stores all across Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, store officials say Clay County is growing, and they hope to give people who live there easier access to basic foods.

“Produce, meats, everything that a grocery store would have we will have it there,” Allen said. “It is going to be a smaller IGA store, but we are going to be able to meet the needs of the people of Clay County because they don’t have a full-on grocery store.”

Ellison never thought they’d have a grocery store so close.

“It will be nice to be able to go two miles or less and go down to that station and get some skim milk, loaf of bread and a sack of potatoes, onions, or some fresh fruit,” Ellison said.

The new grocery store will open at 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12.

