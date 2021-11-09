Crews on scene of car and motorcycle accident

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is reported injured after a car and motorcycle collided Tuesday evening in the Barboursville area, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

Dispatchers say that the call came in at 5:03 p.m. in the 2700 block of Cyrus Creek Road.

The extent of the motorcycle driver’s injuries are unknown.

There is no word on the cause of the accident nor the identities of those involved.

Crews from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, Cabell County Emergency Services and the Barboursville Fire Department responded to the scene.

