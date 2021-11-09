Advertisement

Crews on scene of car and motorcycle accident

One person is reported injured when a car and motorcycle collided Tuesday evening in the...
One person is reported injured when a car and motorcycle collided Tuesday evening in the Barboursville area.(WIBW)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is reported injured after a car and motorcycle collided Tuesday evening in the Barboursville area, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

Dispatchers say that the call came in at 5:03 p.m. in the 2700 block of Cyrus Creek Road.

The extent of the motorcycle driver’s injuries are unknown.

There is no word on the cause of the accident nor the identities of those involved.

Crews from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, Cabell County Emergency Services and the Barboursville Fire Department responded to the scene.

WSAZ also has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was hit and killed by a log truck Monday morning in Lawrence County, Ohio.
Name of pedestrian hit and killed along US 52 released
Middle school dismisses early after employee reports Fentanyl exposure
WVDNR say two men were charged in Putnam County after a complaint was filed.
Hunting complaint leads to arrest
Both directions of Route 2 have been blocked off as crews clear the crash site in front of the...
Deputies | Driver hits pole, crashes into parked vehicles along Route 2
Dispatchers say they got the call just before 6:30 a.m. for a fully involved structure fire.
Crews battle house fire

Latest News

A group of volunteers pack boxes at Facing Hunger Food Bank.
Supply chain shortages impact food bank; organization ready to serve
Summersville Mayor Robert Shafer says the area needs soccer facilities.
City unveils plans for 90-acre park
Fire seriously damaged a mobile home Tuesday evening in the Bancroft area of Putnam County.
Fire damages mobile home
Facing Hunger Food Bank impacted by supply chain issues
Facing Hunger Food Bank impacted by supply chain issues