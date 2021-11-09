Advertisement

Franklin Graham undergoes heart surgery at Mayo Clinic

FILE - In this Friday, March 2, 2018 file photo, Pastor Franklin Graham speaks during a funeral...
FILE - In this Friday, March 2, 2018 file photo, Pastor Franklin Graham speaks during a funeral service for his father, the Rev. Billy Graham. Franklin Graham’s surgery involved removing the pericardium. His doctors expect a full recovery.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — A spokesman for Franklin Graham says the evangelist underwent a specialized heart surgery to treat a condition which had developed in recent months.

Mark Barber, a spokesman for North Carolina-based Samaritan’s Purse, said in a news release that Graham successfully underwent the procedure Monday at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

The news release said that in recent months, the son of the late evangelist Billy Graham had developed constrictive pericarditis, inflammation, and hardening of the sac around the heart that compresses the heart and prevents it from working properly.

The surgery involved removing the pericardium, and Graham’s doctors expect a full recovery.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was hit and killed by a log truck Monday morning in Lawrence County, Ohio.
Name of pedestrian hit and killed along US 52 released
Middle school dismisses early after employee reports Fentanyl exposure
WVDNR say two men were charged in Putnam County after a complaint was filed.
Hunting complaint leads to arrest
Both directions of Route 2 have been blocked off as crews clear the crash site in front of the...
Deputies | Driver hits pole, crashes into parked vehicles along Route 2
Shots fired have been reported in the 1000 block of 19th Street in Huntington.
Man arrested in Huntington shooting

Latest News

A software vulnerability could allow hackers to access medical devices, according to researchers.
Research finds some medical devices vulnerable to hackers
FILE - A Northern Spotted Owl flies after an elusive mouse jumping off the end of a stick in...
Owl habitat cuts by Trump appointees used ‘faulty’ science
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, the logo for General Electric appears above a trading...
General Electric to split into 3 public companies
T.J. Osborne, left, and John Osborne, of Brothers Osbourne, pose for a portrait on Thursday,...
Brothers Osborne bring message of inclusivity to CMA stage
FILE - Former Georgia Sen. Max Cleland salutes delegates before introducing Sen. John Kerry at...
Max Cleland, former US senator for Georgia, dies at 79